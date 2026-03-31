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Willie Walsh Takes Off: Leading IndiGo to New Heights

IndiGo appoints William Walsh, former CEO of British Airways and IAG, as its new CEO following Pieter Elbers' sudden departure. Walsh, known for his frank leadership style, will drive operational and strategic advancements for IndiGo. His appointment marks a significant step in shaping the airline's future amidst a rapidly evolving aviation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:59 IST
Willie Walsh Takes Off: Leading IndiGo to New Heights
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has announced the appointment of William Walsh, a seasoned pilot and current chief of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as its new CEO. This move comes shortly after Pieter Elbers' unexpected exit, linked to operational disruptions faced by the airline last year.

Known as Willie, Walsh boasts an impressive resume, having served as CEO of British Airways and the International Airlines Group. His appointment at IndiGo, subject to regulatory approvals, is slated to begin in early August. Walsh brings a wealth of global experience and is celebrated for his direct communication style.

Marking the airline's strategic growth, IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia praised Walsh as an accomplished leader in aviation, poised to guide the company through its next growth phase. With extensive experience and a strong commitment to advancing the company's network and commercial strategy, Walsh aims to enhance IndiGo's customer experience and operational performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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