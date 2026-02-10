Kamma Global Federation Hosts Mahanadu, Showcases Community's Growth and Aspirations

The Kamma Global Federation (KGF) gathered members and representatives from across Tamil Nadu and other states in Sriperumbudur for the Kamma Mahanadu, marking a significant assembly for the organization since its inception in 2024. The event seeks to strengthen the global connections among Kamma communities, which number approximately 2.1 crore individuals worldwide, or about 1.5% of India's population.

Founded to unite the Kamma populations globally, KGF's recent Mahanadu aimed to align its goals for cultural and organizational cohesion. A cultural program inaugurated the gathering, followed by strategic closed-door meetings where discussions revolved around KGF's achievements and future direction. Focus areas included membership expansion and structural organization to support a broad-based Kamma community agenda.

Leading the discourse, Founder and President Shri Jetti Kusuma Kumar emphasized the necessity of in-person meetings to align objectives and execution. A significant ambition outlined at the Mahanadu is the election of 30 Kamma MLAs in Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly, with long-term goals including securing a Deputy Chief Minister position. Historical figures and regions tied to Kamma heritage, from engineering pioneers to political leaders, were highlighted to showcase the community's enduring influence. The event concluded with a resolution to host similar gatherings nationwide as part of outreach efforts.

