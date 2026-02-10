Left Menu

Supreme Power Equipment Reports Strong Financial Performance in Q3 FY26

Supreme Power Equipment Limited has announced a robust financial performance for Q3 and the nine months of FY26, highlighting a significant increase in total income and net profit. The company secured vital orders in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, contributing to its sustained growth in the power infrastructure sector.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Supreme Power Equipment Reports 24% Growth in 9M Income and Net Profit. Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a major entity in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing sector, disclosed its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of FY26, showcasing noteworthy growth. The company reported a Q3 total income of ₹36.03 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 14.83% and a net profit of ₹3.38 crore, representing a 6.34% increase.

Over the nine-month period, consolidated results revealed a total income of ₹111.38 crore, up 23.78% from the previous year, and a net profit of ₹12.78 crore, a 23.66% boost. Standalone results for Q3 FY26 showed a total income of ₹38.61 crore, reflecting a 27.76% growth. The firm remains committed to enhancing its market presence, especially in southern India, through strategic order wins in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the steady performance and the company's focus on engineering excellence following their recognition at the MSME Ratna Awards for 2025. With the power infrastructure sector expanding due to increased electricity demand and renewable integration, the company aims to strengthen execution capabilities and expand its product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

