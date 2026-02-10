Left Menu

Decarbonising Transport: A Pathway to India's Net Zero 2070 Goal

NITI Aayog highlights the importance of decarbonising India's transport sector through zero-emission vehicles, clean fuels, and technologies to achieve the Net Zero 2070 goal. This transformation requires significant investment but presents an opportunity for growth. Key strategies include promoting modal shift, zero-emission vehicles, and enhancing clean-fuel diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:47 IST
Decarbonising Transport: A Pathway to India's Net Zero 2070 Goal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog, India's premier policy think tank, has emphasized the crucial need to decarbonise the transport sector to achieve the country's Net Zero 2070 target.

The report outlines the significant role of transport in India's economy, noting it accounts for 20% of energy demand and 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. The Aayog calls for a substantial shift towards zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and clean technologies.

With urbanisation and travel demands increasing, the sector could otherwise face higher fuel imports, degraded air quality, and increased logistics costs. Achieving Net Zero demands $4.3 trillion in investment, seen as a strategic opportunity rather than a cost. Recommendations include enhancing public transport, ZEV adoption, and advancing clean-fuel diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

 India
2
Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

 India
3
Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

 India
4
Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026