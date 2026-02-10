Decarbonising Transport: A Pathway to India's Net Zero 2070 Goal

NITI Aayog, India's premier policy think tank, has emphasized the crucial need to decarbonise the transport sector to achieve the country's Net Zero 2070 target.

The report outlines the significant role of transport in India's economy, noting it accounts for 20% of energy demand and 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. The Aayog calls for a substantial shift towards zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and clean technologies.

With urbanisation and travel demands increasing, the sector could otherwise face higher fuel imports, degraded air quality, and increased logistics costs. Achieving Net Zero demands $4.3 trillion in investment, seen as a strategic opportunity rather than a cost. Recommendations include enhancing public transport, ZEV adoption, and advancing clean-fuel diversity.

