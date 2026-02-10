Left Menu

India-US Tariff Deal Boosts Indian Chemical Exports

The India-US trade deal's tariff reduction is set to enhance the competitiveness of Indian exports, particularly in the chemical sector. This move is expected to deliver significant gains for industries reliant on chemicals, while also addressing bilateral trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:57 IST
Ramya Bharathram, President of the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move hailed by industry leaders, the recent India-US trade deal is poised to boost the competitiveness of Indian exports, with a particular emphasis on the chemical industry. Ramya Bharathram, President of the Indian Chemical Council, expressed optimism on Monday, stating that reduced tariffs will significantly enhance market access for Indian products.

Bharathram emphasized the positive impact of cutting tariffs to an average of 18 percent, aligning India with other competitive Asian markets. She identified both organic and inorganic chemicals as direct beneficiaries of this tariff reduction, predicting increased exports as market accessibility improves.

The announcement comes amid a broader framework for an interim trade agreement between the nations, while India has secured protections for its sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy. The agreement aims to double bilateral trade by 2030, addressing longstanding barriers to ensure mutually beneficial growth.

