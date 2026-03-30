Empowerment Shortfall: Women in Punjab Struggle for Market Access and Fair Pricing

Paramjit Singh Kainth, Punjab vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, voiced his concerns on Monday regarding the inefficiencies in the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) implementation in Punjab. He accused the state government of failing to facilitate market access and fair pricing for women benefiting from the scheme.

Kainth highlighted the scheme's aim of providing free skill training and employment avenues to empower women economically. Despite these objectives, women are reportedly struggling to attain market linkages and fair compensation for their goods, particularly in sectors like electronics, beauty, and handicrafts.

Charging the Bhagwant Mann government with administrative apathy, Kainth warned of potential agitation if the government does not address these barriers. He emphasized the need for immediate reforms to ensure the socio-economic upliftment of women through improved market and financial connections.