Taj Expands in Sri Lanka with New Weligama Hotel

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has unveiled plans to further its footprint in Sri Lanka by signing a contract for a new 220-room Taj hotel in Weligama.

This significant development will include 80 high-end apartments and responds to Weligama's emergence as a preferred coastal destination, fueled by its thriving surfing culture and eco-friendly tourism options.

IHCL's partnership with Beryll Group aims to fortify the region's tourism offerings as the country witnesses a steady recovery in travel interest, according to their statement.

