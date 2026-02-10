Left Menu

Taj Expands in Sri Lanka with New Weligama Hotel

The Indian Hotels Company announced the signing of a new 220-key Taj hotel in Weligama, Sri Lanka. The project will include 80 luxury apartments and is aimed at bolstering tourism growth in the region, known for surfing and wellness. The partnership is with Beryll Group.

Updated: 10-02-2026 19:41 IST
The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has unveiled plans to further its footprint in Sri Lanka by signing a contract for a new 220-room Taj hotel in Weligama.

This significant development will include 80 high-end apartments and responds to Weligama's emergence as a preferred coastal destination, fueled by its thriving surfing culture and eco-friendly tourism options.

IHCL's partnership with Beryll Group aims to fortify the region's tourism offerings as the country witnesses a steady recovery in travel interest, according to their statement.

