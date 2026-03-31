MP and UP Unite: A New Era for Religious Tourism and Economic Growth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the strategic partnerships with Uttar Pradesh focused on religious tourism and enhancing local product visibility. Addressing the MP-UP Cooperation Conference 2026, he highlighted the developmental trajectory shared by the two states.

A central theme was the signing of a pivotal MoU between the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Trust aimed at overhauling temple management and visitor facilities. This is part of broader development strategies for Varanasi and Ujjain, two cities of immense cultural and religious significance.

The conference also spotlighted the One District One Product initiative and a massive Unity Mall project in Ujjain, emphasizing economic collaboration. The Ken-Betwa river linking project and a significant solar power venture further illustrate their mutual investment in infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)