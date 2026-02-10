Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

A tragic bus accident in central Nepal has resulted in the death of 12 people and injuries to eight others, local police authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The passenger bus, headed from Kathmandu to Okhaldhunga, plunged into the Tamakoshi River in Ramechhap municipality, about 150 kilometers east of the capital.

The unfortunate event occurred around 11 AM, and among the fatalities, ten individuals have been identified, as reported by Dr. Keshab Singh Dhami from Manthali Hospital. The injured, including the bus driver, are receiving treatment at nearby medical facilities.

Rescue operations were swiftly undertaken by local residents, security personnel, and specialized teams at the scene. The bus driver is currently in police custody, and authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the accident.

