Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

A tragic accident in central Nepal claimed 12 lives and injured eight others when a passenger bus fell into the Tamakoshi River. The bus was traveling from Kathmandu to Okhaldhunga when it veered off the road. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident while search efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:57 IST
  • Nepal

A tragic bus accident in central Nepal has resulted in the death of 12 people and injuries to eight others, local police authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The passenger bus, headed from Kathmandu to Okhaldhunga, plunged into the Tamakoshi River in Ramechhap municipality, about 150 kilometers east of the capital.

The unfortunate event occurred around 11 AM, and among the fatalities, ten individuals have been identified, as reported by Dr. Keshab Singh Dhami from Manthali Hospital. The injured, including the bus driver, are receiving treatment at nearby medical facilities.

Rescue operations were swiftly undertaken by local residents, security personnel, and specialized teams at the scene. The bus driver is currently in police custody, and authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the accident.

