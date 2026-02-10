Left Menu

India-EU FTA: The 'Mother of All Deals'

India and the EU have finalized a monumental free trade agreement covering nearly one-fourth of the global economy. This partnership, dubbed 'the mother of all deals,' seeks to blend European technology and goods with Indian demand and talent, creating competitive global value chains and tapping into a massive market of over 2 billion people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuremberg | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:01 IST
India-EU FTA: The 'Mother of All Deals'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) is being hailed as a monumental achievement, encompassing nearly a quarter of the global economy. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal described the deal as 'the mother of all deals,' highlighting the synergy between the two entities.

Agrawal emphasized the complementary strengths of both regions during the Biofach Show 2026 inauguration, pointing to Europe's ageing population and technological prowess juxtaposed with India's youthful workforce and demand. This partnership aims to create efficient global value chains that benefit both Indian and EU markets.

With negotiations concluded as of January 27, the free trade agreement is set to be signed and operational by next year. Agrawal noted that this pact forms a colossal market of over 2 billion people and presents a beacon of hope in global trade amid current economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Drama: The Re-Arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Political Drama: The Re-Arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

 Global
2
Congress Denounces Budget as a 'Casteist Betrayal'

Congress Denounces Budget as a 'Casteist Betrayal'

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: From 'BIMARU' to Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: From 'BIMARU' to Powerhouse

 India
4
Green Solutions: Revolutionizing Urban Drainage with Nature's Help

Green Solutions: Revolutionizing Urban Drainage with Nature's Help

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026