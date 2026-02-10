India-EU FTA: The 'Mother of All Deals'

The free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) is being hailed as a monumental achievement, encompassing nearly a quarter of the global economy. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal described the deal as 'the mother of all deals,' highlighting the synergy between the two entities.

Agrawal emphasized the complementary strengths of both regions during the Biofach Show 2026 inauguration, pointing to Europe's ageing population and technological prowess juxtaposed with India's youthful workforce and demand. This partnership aims to create efficient global value chains that benefit both Indian and EU markets.

With negotiations concluded as of January 27, the free trade agreement is set to be signed and operational by next year. Agrawal noted that this pact forms a colossal market of over 2 billion people and presents a beacon of hope in global trade amid current economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)