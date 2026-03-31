India's E-Commerce Export Reforms: Boosting Global Competitiveness
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has implemented reforms to enhance e-commerce exports and courier-based trade. Key measures include removing the Rs 10 lakh consignment value cap and a Return to Origin mechanism. These changes aim to streamline logistics and boost India's export competitiveness.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has initiated a sweeping reform package to bolster e-commerce exports and courier-based trade in India, effective from April 1.
Key measures include the removal of a Rs 10 lakh value cap on courier exports, the establishment of a streamlined framework for handling returned and rejected parcels, and a legally supported Return to Origin (RTO) mechanism. These changes are anticipated to alleviate logistics constraints and elevate India's global export standing, notably benefiting MSMEs, artisans, and start-ups.
The reforms, which were unveiled in the latest national budget, also introduce a simplified procedure for re-importing returned or rejected goods. This includes the development of a dedicated return module within the Express Cargo Clearance System, all in a bid to fortify the efficiency of courier-based trade and uphold India's competitive edge in international commerce.
(With inputs from agencies.)