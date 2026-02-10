Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: From 'BIMARU' to Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh, once labeled a 'BIMARU' state, is now among India's top three economies, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He highlighted the state's economic transformation at an event in Barabanki, stressing the new industrial zones and cultural tourism as key growth drivers.

Adityanath credited the 'double-engine' government for its efforts in reducing anarchy, enhancing security, and improving economic opportunities. Initiatives in the State Capital Region and development projects near Ramsanehi Ghat are expected to provide significant employment for local youth.

Enhanced safety for citizens and merchants along with larger-scale events like the Magh and Kumbh Melas have bolstered Uttar Pradesh's cultural significance, attracting millions of pilgrims. Adityanath assured continued investment in education and infrastructure, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards lawlessness.

