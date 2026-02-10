Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: From 'BIMARU' to Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a 'BIMARU' state to one of the top three economies in India, stated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With major development initiatives and improved security, the state is witnessing growth in employment, cultural tourism, and industrial sectors, ensuring prosperity and security for its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: From 'BIMARU' to Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh, once labeled a 'BIMARU' state, is now among India's top three economies, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He highlighted the state's economic transformation at an event in Barabanki, stressing the new industrial zones and cultural tourism as key growth drivers.

Adityanath credited the 'double-engine' government for its efforts in reducing anarchy, enhancing security, and improving economic opportunities. Initiatives in the State Capital Region and development projects near Ramsanehi Ghat are expected to provide significant employment for local youth.

Enhanced safety for citizens and merchants along with larger-scale events like the Magh and Kumbh Melas have bolstered Uttar Pradesh's cultural significance, attracting millions of pilgrims. Adityanath assured continued investment in education and infrastructure, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Sets Stage for India's First Construction Equipment Testing Hub

Karnataka Sets Stage for India's First Construction Equipment Testing Hub

 India
2
Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Economic Data Twist

Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Economic Data Twist

 Global
3
Crackdown in Kashmir: Licenses and Vehicles Blacklisted in Narcotics Cases

Crackdown in Kashmir: Licenses and Vehicles Blacklisted in Narcotics Cases

 India
4
Sen. Susan Collins Announces Re-election Bid Amid Trump Opposition

Sen. Susan Collins Announces Re-election Bid Amid Trump Opposition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026