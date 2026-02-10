Uttar Pradesh's Economic Renaissance: From 'BIMARU' to Powerhouse
Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a 'BIMARU' state to one of the top three economies in India, stated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With major development initiatives and improved security, the state is witnessing growth in employment, cultural tourism, and industrial sectors, ensuring prosperity and security for its citizens.
Uttar Pradesh, once labeled a 'BIMARU' state, is now among India's top three economies, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He highlighted the state's economic transformation at an event in Barabanki, stressing the new industrial zones and cultural tourism as key growth drivers.
Adityanath credited the 'double-engine' government for its efforts in reducing anarchy, enhancing security, and improving economic opportunities. Initiatives in the State Capital Region and development projects near Ramsanehi Ghat are expected to provide significant employment for local youth.
Enhanced safety for citizens and merchants along with larger-scale events like the Magh and Kumbh Melas have bolstered Uttar Pradesh's cultural significance, attracting millions of pilgrims. Adityanath assured continued investment in education and infrastructure, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards lawlessness.
