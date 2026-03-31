Left Menu

Young Visionary from Barabanki Ignites Rural Revolution

Saurabh Baiswar, a farmer’s son from Uttar Pradesh, gained recognition for his insights on rural economy and farmer welfare mentioned in PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. His essay, highlighting the empowerment of farmers and sustainable agriculture, was featured in a nationwide 'Budget Quiz' by the Union Agriculture Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:16 IST
Young Visionary from Barabanki Ignites Rural Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Baiswar, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, has caught national attention. Baiswar's innovative ideas on rural development and farmer welfare earned him a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Baiswar participated in the national 'Budget Quiz' organized by the Union Agriculture Ministry, where he emerged as a standout among 12 lakh participants. His essay on 'farmer welfare' focused on empowering farmers, emphasizing the crucial role of villages in India's development.

He proposed solutions like potato processing units at the local level, protection against synthetic mentha imports, and improvements in solar energy schemes. Baiswar is now preparing for the Combined Defence Services exam, aiming to join the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

 India
2
Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026