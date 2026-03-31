Young Visionary from Barabanki Ignites Rural Revolution
Saurabh Baiswar, a farmer’s son from Uttar Pradesh, gained recognition for his insights on rural economy and farmer welfare mentioned in PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. His essay, highlighting the empowerment of farmers and sustainable agriculture, was featured in a nationwide 'Budget Quiz' by the Union Agriculture Ministry.
- Country:
- India
Saurabh Baiswar, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, has caught national attention. Baiswar's innovative ideas on rural development and farmer welfare earned him a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Baiswar participated in the national 'Budget Quiz' organized by the Union Agriculture Ministry, where he emerged as a standout among 12 lakh participants. His essay on 'farmer welfare' focused on empowering farmers, emphasizing the crucial role of villages in India's development.
He proposed solutions like potato processing units at the local level, protection against synthetic mentha imports, and improvements in solar energy schemes. Baiswar is now preparing for the Combined Defence Services exam, aiming to join the Indian Army.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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