Young Visionary from Barabanki Ignites Rural Revolution

Saurabh Baiswar, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, has caught national attention. Baiswar's innovative ideas on rural development and farmer welfare earned him a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Baiswar participated in the national 'Budget Quiz' organized by the Union Agriculture Ministry, where he emerged as a standout among 12 lakh participants. His essay on 'farmer welfare' focused on empowering farmers, emphasizing the crucial role of villages in India's development.

He proposed solutions like potato processing units at the local level, protection against synthetic mentha imports, and improvements in solar energy schemes. Baiswar is now preparing for the Combined Defence Services exam, aiming to join the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)