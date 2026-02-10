Left Menu

India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

The Indian Dairy Association assures that India's dairy sector interests are safeguarded in the new trade agreement with the US. The announcement comes ahead of the IDA's 52nd Dairy Industry Conference, highlighting India's growth and innovation potential in global dairy production and technology enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:59 IST
  • India

The Indian government has successfully protected its dairy sector interests in the latest trade agreement with the United States, industry body IDA reports.

President Sudhir Kumar Singh confirmed that concerns about substantial imports were unfounded, assuring the domestics market's safety.

IDA is hosting its 52nd Dairy Industry Conference to explore business opportunities and innovations in dairy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

