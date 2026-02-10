Left Menu

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies amid slowing American economic growth and recent geopolitical concerns. Investors are shifting to safer and emerging markets, with a focus on upcoming U.S. economic data. Meanwhile, the yen is strengthening following Japan's elections, and other global currencies show mixed movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:16 IST
Dollar Dilemma: Global Currencies Challenge U.S. Economic Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar encountered a downward trend against significant global currencies on Tuesday, closely linked to sluggish American economic progress. Meanwhile, Japan's yen gained momentum, marking consecutive sessions of strength following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's electoral win.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, December saw an unexpected stagnation in U.S. retail sales, pointing to mounting pressure on consumer spending — a critical component of the economy. This development has fueled investor transitions from dollar-based assets towards safer harbors and emerging market investments.

In contrast, Japan's yen is bolstered by expectations of fiscal stimulus under Takaichi, potentially leading the Bank of Japan towards a more assertive policy. Diverse reactions in currency markets reflect ongoing global economic adjustments with broader implications for the U.S. dollar's enduring performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

