Turbulent Times: Emerging Markets Battle Mid-East Conflict Fallout

Emerging markets experienced significant volatility on Monday as the prolonged conflict in the Middle East led to sustained high oil prices. Both stocks and currencies faced downward pressure as investors sought clarity amidst ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Iran's alleged missile attacks on Israel and similar aggression from Yemen intensified concerns, with rising energy costs casting a shadow over global economic growth. This environment is straining fiscal and central bank policies, contributing to MSCI's EM stock index dropping 1.7%, nearing January lows.

Despite the challenging backdrop, some fund managers express optimism about Asia's resilience. Countries like Vietnam and Indonesia are implementing measures such as fuel tax suspensions and foreign exchange strategies to mitigate adverse impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)