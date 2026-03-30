Turbulent Times: Emerging Markets Battle Mid-East Conflict Fallout
Emerging markets face turbulence as ongoing Middle East conflict elevates oil prices, impacting stocks and currencies. MSCI's EM stock index fell, driven by fiscal and policymaking implications. However, some Asian regions remain resilient, employing strategies like Vietnam's tax suspension and Indonesia's forex adjustments to counter economic disruption.
Emerging markets experienced significant volatility on Monday as the prolonged conflict in the Middle East led to sustained high oil prices. Both stocks and currencies faced downward pressure as investors sought clarity amidst ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.
Iran's alleged missile attacks on Israel and similar aggression from Yemen intensified concerns, with rising energy costs casting a shadow over global economic growth. This environment is straining fiscal and central bank policies, contributing to MSCI's EM stock index dropping 1.7%, nearing January lows.
Despite the challenging backdrop, some fund managers express optimism about Asia's resilience. Countries like Vietnam and Indonesia are implementing measures such as fuel tax suspensions and foreign exchange strategies to mitigate adverse impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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