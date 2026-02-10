Left Menu

Global Bond Markets React to U.S. Retail Sales Data

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to a three-week low following flat U.S. retail sales data for December. The unexpected figures influenced market expectations and affected bond yields across Europe. Interest is focused on upcoming U.S. labor and inflation data, impacting the Federal Reserve's rate policy.

Bond markets across Europe saw significant shifts after the release of U.S. retail sales data showing no growth for December, contrary to expectations. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to 2.802%, marking a three-week low, as traders adjusted their outlooks.

The situation in the U.S. had a ripple effect, with the American 10-year bond yield dropping by 6 basis points. This decline was fueled by speculation of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The Italian bond market showed similar trends, with yields decreasing as bond prices increased.

Market watchers are now turning their attention to U.S. labor and inflation reports due this week, which could further influence bond market dynamics. Political developments in Japan and the UK also remain under observation, potentially affecting sovereign debt prices.

