Tragic Collision: Arrest in Yamuna Expressway Accident

A container truck driver was arrested for his involvement in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway, which killed six bus passengers. The accident occurred when a container truck crashed into a stationary bus. The driver, Dinesh, has been remanded to judicial custody following his arrest.

  • Country:
  • India

Officials have confirmed the arrest of a container truck driver responsible for a deadly accident on the Yamuna Expressway that claimed six lives and left one person seriously injured. The tragic incident unfolded when a bus, traveling from Delhi to Kanpur, made a stop at the request of passengers.

The bus had halted on the expressway for passengers' convenience, only to be hit by a speeding container truck, instantly killing six individuals. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Sharma reported that the bus had been stationary when the incident occurred.

The driver, identified as Dinesh from Firozabad district, was apprehended at Tehra Mor on Tuesday. He was then presented in court and has since been sent to district jail, following the completion of required legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

