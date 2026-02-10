German Pilots to Strike: Pension Dispute Grounds Lufthansa
The German pilots' union, VC, has announced a 24-hour strike at Lufthansa Group on February 12 due to pension disputes. The union demands better retirement benefits and improved conditions at subsidiaries. Despite resumed talks, no resolution has been reached.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:03 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German pilots' union, VC, scheduled a 24-hour strike at Lufthansa Group on February 12, due to ongoing pension disputes. The strike will impact all flights from German airports.
Union members had previously expressed their readiness to strike, with the aim of pushing Lufthansa to improve retirement benefits.
Despite reopening discussions, the negotiations have been sporadic and have yet to yield any successful outcomes. VC is also advocating for enhanced working conditions within the group's subsidiaries, including CityLine, City Airlines, and Discover.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Reignites: Union Budget Debate Begins Amid Political Tensions
Narayan Rane Hospitalized: Health Concerns for Former Union Minister
India's Union Budget Ignites Debate on Regional Allocations and Priorities
India's Aviation Sector Soars with Robust External Commercial Borrowings
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes US Trade Agreement and Union Budget Impact