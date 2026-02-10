German Pilots to Strike: Pension Dispute Grounds Lufthansa

The German pilots' union, VC, scheduled a 24-hour strike at Lufthansa Group on February 12, due to ongoing pension disputes. The strike will impact all flights from German airports.

Union members had previously expressed their readiness to strike, with the aim of pushing Lufthansa to improve retirement benefits.

Despite reopening discussions, the negotiations have been sporadic and have yet to yield any successful outcomes. VC is also advocating for enhanced working conditions within the group's subsidiaries, including CityLine, City Airlines, and Discover.

(With inputs from agencies.)