Gulfstream Jet Certification Breakthrough with Canada Resolves Political Standoff

The U.S. FAA anticipates Canada's announcement on certifying Gulfstream jets, ending a prolonged delay. This comes after President Trump's threats to decertify Canadian-made jets and impose tariffs. Aircraft certification typically revolves around safety and not politics, yet recent political tensions have emerged regarding aviation between the U.S. and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:05 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is optimistic that a resolution is imminent with Canada regarding the certification of certain Gulfstream business jets. Expected within the week, this certification could conclude years of delays, according to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford's recent statements on Capitol Hill.

In the backdrop of these developments, President Trump had publicly threatened to decertify Canadian-made Bombardier jets and impose 50% import tariffs on Canadian aircraft. Trump's stance has further intensified the trade and political strain between the U.S. and Canada.

Despite the certification process traditionally being safety-focused, Richard Aboulafia of Aerodynamic Advisory points out potential political influences. The situation is part of ongoing tensions as Canadian officials seek resolution over aircraft certification, against a backdrop of broader trade disagreements initiated by the Trump administration.

