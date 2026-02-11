Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

In a tragic incident that shocked Dausa district, six men lost their lives after their car collided with a truck. The accident took place on a late Tuesday night.

The victims were returning from an event in Abhaneri village when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car jumped the divider and met with a disastrous head-on collision with the truck, resulting in the deaths of all six men, identified as Ankit, Samay Singh, Lokesh, Naveen, Dilkhush, and Manish, who hailed from Kalkho village.