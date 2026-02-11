Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dausa: Six Friends Perish in Devastating Collision

Six friends died in a tragic car accident in Dausa district when their vehicle collided with a truck. The mishap happened as they were returning from a program in Abhaneri village. The crash occurred after their car lost control and crossed the divider, leading to the fatal head-on collision.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that shocked Dausa district, six men lost their lives after their car collided with a truck. The accident took place on a late Tuesday night.

The victims were returning from an event in Abhaneri village when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car jumped the divider and met with a disastrous head-on collision with the truck, resulting in the deaths of all six men, identified as Ankit, Samay Singh, Lokesh, Naveen, Dilkhush, and Manish, who hailed from Kalkho village.

