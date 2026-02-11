Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

A helicopter used for training exercises was forced to make an emergency landing in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the chopper, en route from Mumbai's Juhu to Surat in Gujarat, developed a technical issue mid-flight. On board were four crew members, including the main pilot and a trainee pilot.

The helicopter encountered the technical snag while flying over Safale. Opting for safety, the pilot decided to land the aircraft on the grounds of Vidya Vaibhav High School. The emergency landing took place around 12:30 PM, but no injuries were reported as the crew quickly addressed the issue.

The crew consulted with aviation experts and managed to resolve the problem efficiently. After a brief halt lasting over half an hour, the helicopter was cleared to depart from the school ground and safely returned to Juhu, according to the official.