Left Menu

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra

A training helicopter made an emergency landing on a school ground in Maharashtra's Palghar district due to a technical issue. The helicopter, carrying four crew members, was en route from Mumbai to Surat. The crew fixed the problem, and the chopper safely returned to Juhu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:29 IST
Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on School Ground in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A helicopter used for training exercises was forced to make an emergency landing in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the chopper, en route from Mumbai's Juhu to Surat in Gujarat, developed a technical issue mid-flight. On board were four crew members, including the main pilot and a trainee pilot.

The helicopter encountered the technical snag while flying over Safale. Opting for safety, the pilot decided to land the aircraft on the grounds of Vidya Vaibhav High School. The emergency landing took place around 12:30 PM, but no injuries were reported as the crew quickly addressed the issue.

The crew consulted with aviation experts and managed to resolve the problem efficiently. After a brief halt lasting over half an hour, the helicopter was cleared to depart from the school ground and safely returned to Juhu, according to the official.

TRENDING

1
Murshidabad violence: SC asks West Bengal government to approach Calcutta HC with its grievances against NIA probe.

Murshidabad violence: SC asks West Bengal government to approach Calcutta HC...

 India
2
Market Dynamics Shift as Indian Company Promoters Reduce Stakes

Market Dynamics Shift as Indian Company Promoters Reduce Stakes

 India
3
Opposition Stages Walkout Amidst Slogans in Lok Sabha

Opposition Stages Walkout Amidst Slogans in Lok Sabha

 India
4
Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision to order NIA probe.

Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026