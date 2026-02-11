Left Menu

Suraksha Smart City: Revolutionizing Affordable Housing in Vasai

Suraksha Smart City in Vasai is set to deliver 5,868 EWS homes under PMAY by 2026, marking a major milestone in affordable housing. Utilizing advanced technologies, this project supports India's 'Housing for All' initiative, offering quality homes and contributing significantly to the MMR's urban growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vasai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:25 IST
Suraksha Smart City: Revolutionizing Affordable Housing in Vasai
5868 PMAY units lined up for delivery at Suraksha Smart City, Vasai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vasai is poised to become a key residential hub with the phased delivery of 5,868 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) homes at Suraksha Smart City under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme by 2026. This development, spearheaded by Suraksha Group, aligns with the Government of India's mission for 'Housing for All', promising to fortify the affordable housing ecosystem within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Adopting advanced precast construction techniques, the project integrates a pioneering 3D casting module, ensuring a high standard of quality and accelerated construction timelines. Jash Panchamia, promoter of Suraksha Smart City, emphasizes the project's commitment to merging affordability with quality, aiming to deliver long-term value to homebuyers. The 1 BHK homes, priced at Rs 22.5 lakh, combine buyers' personal contributions with a Rs 2.5 lakh government subsidy, making them accessible to first-time homeowners.

Situated near Vasai Railway Station, the development not only fulfills housing needs but also ensures residents easy access to essential infrastructure, symbolizing a balanced urban lifestyle. As deliveries commence in a safety-focused manner, Suraksha Smart City stands as a testament to inclusive housing development, enhancing the real estate landscape of the MMR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Tensions Escalate Over Chief Minister's Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir Assembl...

 India
2
Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

 Global
3
Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

Controversial Appointment: Erdogan Names New Turkish Justice Minister

 Global
4
BIEPA Calls for Balanced Ethanol Allocation Amid Legal Developments

BIEPA Calls for Balanced Ethanol Allocation Amid Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026