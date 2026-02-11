Suraksha Smart City: Revolutionizing Affordable Housing in Vasai

Vasai is poised to become a key residential hub with the phased delivery of 5,868 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) homes at Suraksha Smart City under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme by 2026. This development, spearheaded by Suraksha Group, aligns with the Government of India's mission for 'Housing for All', promising to fortify the affordable housing ecosystem within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Adopting advanced precast construction techniques, the project integrates a pioneering 3D casting module, ensuring a high standard of quality and accelerated construction timelines. Jash Panchamia, promoter of Suraksha Smart City, emphasizes the project's commitment to merging affordability with quality, aiming to deliver long-term value to homebuyers. The 1 BHK homes, priced at Rs 22.5 lakh, combine buyers' personal contributions with a Rs 2.5 lakh government subsidy, making them accessible to first-time homeowners.

Situated near Vasai Railway Station, the development not only fulfills housing needs but also ensures residents easy access to essential infrastructure, symbolizing a balanced urban lifestyle. As deliveries commence in a safety-focused manner, Suraksha Smart City stands as a testament to inclusive housing development, enhancing the real estate landscape of the MMR.

