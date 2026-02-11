Revolutionizing Travel: Maharashtra's Digital Leap with NCMC

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is set to revolutionize its public transport services by implementing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, an official announced on Wednesday. The initiative, spearheaded by Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, mandates smart cards for passengers utilizing social concessions.

This significant move aims to boost digital integration within the transport system, offering crucial advantages such as precise concession tracking, transparent reimbursements, and seamless cashless transactions. According to a release from the minister's office, this transition signifies more than a mere technological enhancement—it marks a step towards fortifying passenger trust digitally.

Students, senior citizens, women, and disabled passengers will receive specifically linked cards, enhancing accessibility. The corporation, partnering with M. Ebix Technologies Ltd. and NSDL Payments Bank, will commence a statewide registration drive at bus depots. Passengers can recharge cards through various channels, moving towards a smarter and more transparent travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)