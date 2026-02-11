Left Menu

Revolutionizing Travel: Maharashtra's Digital Leap with NCMC

Maharashtra is adopting the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, making smart cards mandatory for passengers using social concessions. This initiative, led by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, digitalizes transport services to ensure transparent transactions and convenience. Various concessions groups will receive tailored cards, enhancing travel accessibility and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is set to revolutionize its public transport services by implementing the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, an official announced on Wednesday. The initiative, spearheaded by Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, mandates smart cards for passengers utilizing social concessions.

This significant move aims to boost digital integration within the transport system, offering crucial advantages such as precise concession tracking, transparent reimbursements, and seamless cashless transactions. According to a release from the minister's office, this transition signifies more than a mere technological enhancement—it marks a step towards fortifying passenger trust digitally.

Students, senior citizens, women, and disabled passengers will receive specifically linked cards, enhancing accessibility. The corporation, partnering with M. Ebix Technologies Ltd. and NSDL Payments Bank, will commence a statewide registration drive at bus depots. Passengers can recharge cards through various channels, moving towards a smarter and more transparent travel experience.

