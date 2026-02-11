Left Menu

BII Halts Investments with DP World Amid CEO Controversy

British International Investment (BII) has paused its investments with DP World following alleged ties between CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Jeffrey Epstein. BII expressed shock over the allegations and will cease new investments until necessary actions are taken. BII and DP World collaborate in four African ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:40 IST
BII Halts Investments with DP World Amid CEO Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK-based development finance body, British International Investment (BII), announced on Wednesday a suspension of investments with DP World. This decision stems from allegations connecting DP World's CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, to the disreputable U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to the revelations from the Epstein files, a BII spokesperson expressed the organization's shock and emphasized the suspension of new investments with DP World until the company addresses the concerning allegations.

It's notable that BII and DP World currently co-invest in four ports across Africa, underlining the significance of the partnership for both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

 India
2
Dutch Government Faces Renewed Pressure for Colonial Reparations

Dutch Government Faces Renewed Pressure for Colonial Reparations

 Global
3
Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

 India
4
Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026