BII Halts Investments with DP World Amid CEO Controversy
British International Investment (BII) has paused its investments with DP World following alleged ties between CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Jeffrey Epstein. BII expressed shock over the allegations and will cease new investments until necessary actions are taken. BII and DP World collaborate in four African ports.
The UK-based development finance body, British International Investment (BII), announced on Wednesday a suspension of investments with DP World. This decision stems from allegations connecting DP World's CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, to the disreputable U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In response to the revelations from the Epstein files, a BII spokesperson expressed the organization's shock and emphasized the suspension of new investments with DP World until the company addresses the concerning allegations.
It's notable that BII and DP World currently co-invest in four ports across Africa, underlining the significance of the partnership for both parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)