Rajasthan Budget's Vision: Boosting Industrial Growth and Empowering Entrepreneurs

The Rajasthan Budget has garnered positive reactions from industry bodies, educational leaders, and women entrepreneurs for its emphasis on infrastructure and industrial development. This fiscal plan is seen as a step towards realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' according to Suresh Agrawal, President of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry.

Agrawal highlighted the importance of developing logistics hubs through a public-private partnership model, with a financial provision of approximately Rs 400 crore. These hubs are expected to enhance transport, storage, and export efficiency, thereby increasing competitiveness. Meanwhile, Suresh Saini, General Secretary of Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh, commended the budget for addressing diverse needs, including those of students, farmers, and traders.

The focus on alleviating Jaipur's waterlogging issues was praised, noting that the proposed drainage solutions would bring relief to the trading community. Healthcare and educational advancements were lauded by Dr. P R Sodani, President of IIHMR University, who pointed out initiatives like a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health and financial support for youth entrepreneurship. Women entrepreneur groups, led by Neelam Mittal of FORTI Women Wing, applauded the budget for supporting women-led industrial parks, which will foster financial independence and job creation.