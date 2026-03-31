Controversy Erupts Over Painted Pink Elephant Photoshoot in Jaipur

In Jaipur, a photo shoot featuring a bright pink painted elephant has sparked widespread controversy. The images, captured by Russian photographer Julia Buruleva, have circulated online, igniting a debate about animal welfare. The elephant, called Chanchal, died shortly after the shoot, but officials insist her death was unrelated to the event.

Ballu Khan, president of the Hathi Gaon Committee, clarified that the paint used was 'gulal', a powder common during Holi, which was washed off quickly. Chanchal, aged 65, was not being used for rides due to her age, and officials believe she died of natural causes.

Despite assurances, public scrutiny has intensified, spotlighting the ethics of using animals in creative projects. PETA India advocates for replacing elephant rides with alternatives like electric vehicles, emphasizing the need for more humane practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)