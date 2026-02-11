Left Menu

Market Momentum: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge on Robust Job Data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their highest in one week, driven by strong U.S. job data, hinting at economic resilience. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in January, challenging prior interest rate expectations and positively impacting equities. AI disruptions and earnings season further influenced market movements.

Updated: 11-02-2026 20:57 IST
Market Momentum: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge on Robust Job Data
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to their highest levels in a week, fueled by robust U.S. jobs data, signaling economic resilience and causing a dip in the unemployment rate to 4.3% for January. This labor market strength suggests the Federal Reserve may maintain steady interest rates while monitoring inflation trends.

Market reactions adjusted with a shift in the expected timeline for a rate cut, moving to July instead of June. Traders had adjusted these estimates after December's retail sales stalled unexpectedly. 'Equities see this as favorable due to a stronger employment picture than previously anticipated,' commented Jordan Rizzuto of GammaRoad Capital Partners.

At market open, the Dow Jones surged 227.84 points, while technology stocks led the S&P 500. Nvidia and Apple made notable gains as well. Troubling AI disruption and earnings reports weighed on software and banking stocks, with some companies like Generac and industrial sectors seeing impressive gains.

