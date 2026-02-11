Jupiter Wagon Navigates Industry Hurdles with Strategic Growth Plans

Jupiter Wagon, a Kolkata-based railway freight manufacturer, announced a 36% decline in profit after tax for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 62 crore, compared to Rs 96.4 crore in the same quarter last year. This decrease is partly due to supply chain constraints impacting wheelset availability.

Despite these hurdles, Managing Director Vivek Lohia emphasizes the company's solid order book worth Rs 5,041 crore, showcasing strong customer trust. The firm benefits from supportive policy measures, such as a new freight corridor in the Union Budget, ensuring long-term demand for rolling stock and components.

Jupiter is expanding into passenger segments and enhancing EU and US trade agreements, creating export opportunities. The new Odisha railwheel facility aims to improve supply chain resilience, indicating a positive growth outlook for both domestic and international markets, Lohia stated.