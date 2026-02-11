Job Market Paradox: Booming Growth, Weak Hiring
US employers added 130,000 jobs last month, stronger than anticipated. However, major revisions have cut hundreds of thousands of jobs from 2024-2025 payroll figures. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, with healthcare accounting for the majority of new positions. Despite strong economic growth, the job market remains sluggish.
- Country:
- United States
The US job market showcased a perplexing trend last month as employers added 130,000 jobs. However, new government revisions have slashed hundreds of thousands from the projected payroll figures for 2024-2025, casting a shadow over the recent gains in employment.
The unemployment rate saw a slight decrease to 4.3%, a positive signal amidst the complex job landscape. Notably, the healthcare sector emerged as a dominant contributor, accounting for over 60% of new jobs added in the previous month. While factories reversed a 13-month streak of job losses by adding 5,000 positions, the federal government shed 34,000 jobs during the same period.
Despite February's robust GDP growth of 4.4%, unemployment figures reveal a sluggish job market attributed to high interest rates, previous government workforce cuts, and uncertain trade policies. As economists assess future hiring trends, a potential misalignment between economic expansion and job creation continues to puzzle experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Tea Industry's Remarkable Turnaround Fuels Economic Growth
Weaker Dollar: Catalyst for U.S. Economic Growth?
India's MSME Sector: The Dynamic Force Steering National Economic Growth
Prabowo Subianto's Ambitious Plans: Economic Growth at the Cost of Investor Confidence?
Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant