Left Menu

Breaking barriers: World heritage Darjeeling toy train gets first woman ticket examiner in 145 years

The UNESCO World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway DHR has got its first woman Travelling Ticket Examiner TTE in its 145-year history. I am from Darjeeling, but I had no prior experience working in the DHR, she said, adding that she had earlier travelled on the toy train only as a passenger.

PTI | Darjeeling | Updated: 12-02-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 09:34 IST
Breaking barriers: World heritage Darjeeling toy train gets first woman ticket examiner in 145 years
  • Country:
  • India

The UNESCO World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has got its first woman Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in its 145-year history. Sarita Yolmo, a veteran employee of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), conducted the toy train from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling for the first time in her new role on February 5. ''I am proud to be the first woman TTE in a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train in its history,'' Yolmo told PTI over the phone. DHR official Prateeksha Chhetri confirmed that Yolmo is serving as the first woman TTE in the toy train service. Yolmo said she felt both thrilled and anxious when she was offered the opportunity to work in the UNESCO heritage railway service. ''I am from Darjeeling, but I had no prior experience working in the DHR,'' she said, adding that she had earlier travelled on the toy train only as a passenger. She is currently the only woman TTE on the NJP-Darjeeling route, a journey that takes around eight hours one way and can sometimes take longer due to delays en route. Yolmo works on the daily service between NJP and Darjeeling on a rotational basis. She conducts the morning train from NJP and returns the following day after an overnight halt in the hill town, often referred to as the 'Queen of the Hills'. TTEs for the NJP-Darjeeling route are deputed by the Chief Travelling Ticket Inspector (CTTI) office at NJP, where Yolmo is posted. ''Though I had no prior experience of working as a TTE in trains, I gathered courage and took responsibility for the passengers as the first woman TTE in the toy train service,'' she said. ''I was a little anxious on my first journey, but I felt very good after completing the route and reaching Darjeeling,'' she added. Yolmo joined the NFR in April 1991 in the printing press department at Kurseong. After the railway press was shut down, she was posted to the commercial department at NJP, where she worked in the enquiry, station checking and announcement wings. A resident of Siliguri, known as the gateway to the hills and the Northeast, Yolmo is the mother of a daughter who is studying while also working abroad. Her husband is a retired DHR employee who served as an engineer at the Tindharia workshop before being posted to Siliguri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Unions unite to protest against various Central govt policies across India

Trade Unions unite to protest against various Central govt policies across I...

 India
2
Mamata says migrant worker from Bengal murdered in Pune, demands arrest of perpetrators

Mamata says migrant worker from Bengal murdered in Pune, demands arrest of p...

 India
3
Opposition MPs to protest US trade deal in Parliament, Congress' Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion

Opposition MPs to protest US trade deal in Parliament, Congress' Manish Tewa...

 India
4
Domestic investors in share market raise holdings in 82% of Nifty-50 stocks: Report

Domestic investors in share market raise holdings in 82% of Nifty-50 stocks:...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026