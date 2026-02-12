EIB Institute Strengthens Kyiv Heating Points to Support Ukrainians During Blackouts

As ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue to cause widespread electricity disruptions, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Institute has announced new support to strengthen emergency heating points in Kyiv — critical lifelines for residents facing prolonged outages and freezing winter temperatures.

Known in Ukraine as “Points of Invincibility,” these heating points provide warm and safe spaces during blackouts, allowing people to access hot water, charge phones, and receive basic assistance when power supplies fail.

50 Kyiv Heating Points Reinforced Through EIB Institute Donation

In Kyiv, 50 heating points are being upgraded thanks to a targeted donation from the EIB Institute, the philanthropic arm of the EIB Group.

The support comes as Ukraine continues to endure repeated strikes on energy infrastructure, leaving many households vulnerable during extended winter outages.

The donation complements the EIB Group’s broader commitment to Ukraine, which has provided more than €4 billion in financing since 2022 to help:

Restore energy and water services

Maintain municipal infrastructure

Support businesses and communities under extraordinary pressure

Essential Equipment Delivered via Ukrainian Red Cross

The donation is being implemented through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which is coordinating procurement and delivery of essential supplies.

The equipment package includes:

170 lighting lamps

150 thermo pots for hot water and drinks

140 power extension cables with USB ports

These items will be handed over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, improving the functionality of heating points by:

Strengthening lighting during outages

Ensuring access to hot beverages

Enabling people to charge mobile phones and devices

This practical support is expected to enhance safety and comfort for residents sheltering during long blackouts.

Continued Humanitarian Commitment Since 2022

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EIB Institute has provided more than €3.6 million in donations to support Ukrainians affected by the war.

This includes:

An initial €2.5 million emergency package in March 2022

Support for family-type orphanages in partnership with the Olena Zelenska Foundation

Additional initiatives focused on vulnerable communities and recovery needs

Supporting Resilience Through Winter and Beyond

With Ukraine’s power grid under sustained pressure, heating points remain essential for civilian resilience, offering communities a place to stay warm, connected, and supported during crisis conditions.

The EIB Institute’s latest donation underscores the continued role of European institutions in supporting Ukraine’s infrastructure, emergency response capacity, and humanitarian needs through the ongoing conflict.