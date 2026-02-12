Sebi looking at multiple measures to reduce costs of regulation: Pandey
Sebis Department of Economic and Policy Analysis DEPA is working in this direction, Pandey said. Terming this as a nascent subject, Pandey said there is a need to do a regulatory impact assessment, which will involve studying policy outcomes with evidence at hand.
- Country:
- India
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said the capital markets regulator is looking at reducing the costs of regulation through multiple interventions. The efforts include forming a special committee under the chairmanship of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran to assess the impact of regulatory moves, and also work by the Centre for Regulatory Studies, which is coming up as a centre of excellence at the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), he said. Sebi's Department of Economic and Policy Analysis (DEPA) is working in this direction, Pandey said. Terming this as a ''nascent'' subject, Pandey said there is a need to do a regulatory impact assessment, which will involve studying policy outcomes with evidence at hand. ''Cost efficiency of all our measures is important,'' Pandey said, adding that a high cost can make us uncompetitive. The career bureaucrat-turned-capital markets regulator said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had first mentioned undertaking such efforts some time back. When pointed out that the Reserve Bank has also marked this as a priority area, and if the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) has discussed this, he replied in the affirmative. Sebi's approach has been to encourage innovation while remaining vigilant about market integrity and investor protection, he said, maintaining that innovation cannot be risk-free. He said there is also a need to study artificial intelligence-driven risks from a capital markets perspective, and also exhorted researchers to partner with regulatory bodies. Pandey said there is also a need to work on improving access to financial services for the people. Meanwhile, when asked about the outage at NSDL earlier this month, which impacted trade settlements, Pandey said it was a technical glitch, and added that the usual protocols around root cause analysis and effecting short, medium and long-term solutions will kick in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Growth without jobs was a UPA-era story, not now, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while attacking Opposition in RS.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman counters Opposition charge of expenditure curtailment in many welfare schemes.
No denial or stoppage of funds to states on any schemes: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
Steps taken in Budget prove our resolve to build a resilient, self-reliant India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.
PM Modi recalls that Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and L Murugan are from Tamil Nadu.