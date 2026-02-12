Man arrested for cheating victim of over Rs 2.37 lakh through fake insurance call
After the victim declined, the caller allegedly threatened to cancel the policy and obtained the complainants credit card number and one-time password OTP. The accused then reportedly transferred Rs 2.37 lakh from the victims credit card to another account, police said.
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a person of more than Rs 2.37 lakh through a fake insurance call, police said on Thursday. According to authorities, the complainant, a resident of Puttur, recently received repeated calls from an unidentified person claiming to be from an insurance company and offering to arrange a policy. After the victim declined, the caller allegedly threatened to cancel the policy and obtained the complainant's credit card number and one-time password (OTP). The accused then reportedly transferred Rs 2.37 lakh from the victim's credit card to another account, police said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Dakshina Kannada District Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant sections of the IT Act and the BNS, a senior police officer said. Following an investigation, police arrested the accused, identified as Avinash Ramesh Gowda, a Maharashtra native residing in Krishnarajapete in Mandya district, on February 11. He was produced before a court and remanded to custody. Police added that the investigation is ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishnarajapete
- Avinash Ramesh Gowda
- Puttur
- Maharashtra