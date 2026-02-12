Left Menu

Putin's children's commissioner says six kids to reunite with families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks Melania Trump

Russia's ​presidential commissioner for ​children's rights, ‌Maria Lvova-Belova, ​said on Thursday that six more children ‌were being reunited with their families in Russia and Ukraine and credited ‌U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Lvova-Belova, in ⁠her post on the Telegram messaging app, thanked ⁠Melania ⁠Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting ‌children ‌with their families." (Reporting ​by Reuters)

Updated: 12-02-2026 20:47 IST
Putin's children's commissioner says six kids to reunite with families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks Melania Trump
Russia's ​presidential commissioner for ​children's rights, ‌Maria Lvova-Belova, ​said on Thursday that six more children ‌were being reunited with their families in Russia and Ukraine and credited ‌U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. One child ‌would return to Russia and five children would be reunited with their families in ⁠Ukraine, ​she ⁠added.

The U.S. First Lady wrote to Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin last August about ​the plight of Ukrainian children separated from ⁠their families by the war. Ukraine ⁠accuses ​Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow denies. Lvova-Belova, in ⁠her post on the Telegram messaging app, thanked ⁠Melania ⁠Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting ‌children ‌with their families."

