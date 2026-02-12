Putin's children's commissioner says six kids to reunite with families in Russia and Ukraine, thanks Melania Trump
Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said on Thursday that six more children were being reunited with their families in Russia and Ukraine and credited U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Lvova-Belova, in her post on the Telegram messaging app, thanked Melania Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting children with their families." (Reporting by Reuters)
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said on Thursday that six more children were being reunited with their families in Russia and Ukraine and credited U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. One child would return to Russia and five children would be reunited with their families in Ukraine, she added.
The U.S. First Lady wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin last August about the plight of Ukrainian children separated from their families by the war. Ukraine accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow denies. Lvova-Belova, in her post on the Telegram messaging app, thanked Melania Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting children with their families."
(Reporting by Reuters)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
More Russian, Ukrainian children reunited with their families, White House says
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says
Russian nuclear agency dismisses Ukrainian claim it cannot run Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says