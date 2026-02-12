India to host IDF World Dairy Summit in Nov 2027 in Mumbai: NDDB

Left Menu

India will host the IDF World Dairy Summit from November 16-19, next year in Mumbai, where more than 1,500 delegates, including policymakers, and farmers, are expected to participate from many countries. National Dairy Development Board NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah and Laurence Rycken, Director General of IDF International Dairy Federation, exchanged an agreement to host the IDF World Dairy Summit 2027 in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:17 IST
India will host the IDF World Dairy Summit from November 16-19, next year in Mumbai, where more than 1,500 delegates, including policymakers, and farmers, are expected to participate from many countries. National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah and Laurence Rycken, Director General of IDF (International Dairy Federation), exchanged an agreement to host the IDF World Dairy Summit 2027 in India. The summit will be organised by the INC-IDF at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, from November 16-19, 2027, NDDB said in a statement on Thursday. The exchange of the agreement took place in the presence of Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan at the Indian Dairy Association's 52nd dairy industry conference. India hosted this global summit 'IDF WDS' in 2022 in Delhi-NCR. The agenda will include meetings of the IDF Board, the General Assembly, and various technical committees. The event is expected to attract over 1,500 delegates from across the globe. Attendees will include policymakers, dairy farmers, cooperatives, processors, researchers, financial institutions, startups, and technology providers, the statement said. The IDF World Dairy Summit (WDS) is the flagship annual event of the IDF. The IDF is an international non-governmental organisation that has been uniting the global dairy community since its inception in 1903, with about 40 member nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

