'Supari' being given to eliminate me, claims Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has claimed a supari is being given to eliminate him for the work he is doing for the welfare of the community. Supari is being given to eliminate me since some people think I am their enemy because I am fighting for my community and people.

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:18 IST
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has claimed a ''supari' is being given to eliminate him for the work he is doing for the welfare of the community. He was speaking at a public programme on Wednesday in Pandharpur in Solapur district. ''Supari is being given to eliminate me since some people think I am their enemy because I am fighting for my community and people. These persons are also luring away some close allies of ours and making them speak against us,'' he Jarange claimed. 'Supari' is street lingo for contract to carry out a crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

