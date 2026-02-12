Left Menu

Bihar govt crackdown on pressure horns, hooters

The Bihar transport department has directed officials across the state to take action against vehicles fitted with pressure horns and hooters and to seize such accessories, an official statement said. The transport department has directed officials concerned across the state to take action against vehicles which have pressure horns and hooters, and also to forfeit such accessories.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:31 IST
Bihar govt crackdown on pressure horns, hooters
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar transport department has directed officials across the state to take action against vehicles fitted with pressure horns and hooters and to seize such accessories, an official statement said. Officials have also been asked to strictly enforce the ban on the sale of pressure horns and hooters. Replying to a question in the Bihar Legislative Council on Thursday, Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar said existing norms prescribe strict decibel limits for all sound systems, including vehicle horns, beyond which noise levels are considered harmful. ''The transport department has directed officials concerned across the state to take action against vehicles which have pressure horns and hooters, and also to forfeit such accessories. Directions have also been given to strictly enforce the ban,'' he said. The minister also flagged violations related to tinted glass in commercial and private four-wheelers. ''This is a violation of the existing rules. Use of black film or any other material is not permitted on the windscreen and side windows of the vehicle. Hence, all vehicle owners are advised to remove tinted glass or other materials immediately from their vehicles, if fitted. Violation is punishable with challan and on-the-spot removal of films,'' he said. Action will also be taken against unauthorised use of number plates and stickers of the state or central government, he added. Kumar told reporters outside the House that many private cars and bikes are fitted with pressure horns and modified silencers, creating loud noise on roads. ''People are advised to remove modified silencers and pressure horns from their cars and bikes immediately,'' he said. Last year, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board had appealed to motorists to observe 'No Honking Day' every Sunday in the state capital with an aim to reduce noise pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Chow Tai Fook looks beyond glitter of gold with younger buyers, higher margins

FOCUS-Chow Tai Fook looks beyond glitter of gold with younger buyers, higher...

 Global
2
CBIC to roll out Eligible Manufacturer-Importer Scheme by March 1: Chairman

CBIC to roll out Eligible Manufacturer-Importer Scheme by March 1: Chairman

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar under pressure as traders weigh economic data; yen set for strong weekly finish

FOREX-Dollar under pressure as traders weigh economic data; yen set for stro...

 Global
4
Developer booked on Pune civic body's complaint for dumping construction debris into river

Developer booked on Pune civic body's complaint for dumping construction deb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026