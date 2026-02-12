Left Menu

TRLM inks MoU with IIM Kolkata to help produce crorepati didis in Tripura

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission TRLM on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Indian Institute of Management IIM, Kolkata, to help produce millionaire and crorepati didis. A Rs 10.60 crore project will be implemented over a three-year period by TRLM with the help of IIM Kolkata to produce millionaire and crorepati didis, the TRLM wrote on its Facebook page.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:12 IST
TRLM inks MoU with IIM Kolkata to help produce crorepati didis in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata, to help produce millionaire and crorepati didis. The initiative aims to nurture and scale up 150-plus women-led enterprises in manufacturing and service sectors by strengthening business models, improving credit access, enhancing branding and marketing and generating local employment, the TRLM said in a social media post. ''A historic MoU for Tripura TRLM!! A Rs 10.60 crore project will be implemented over a three-year period by TRLM with the help of IIM Kolkata to produce millionaire and crorepati didis'', the TRLM wrote on its Facebook page. It stated the project will create a replicable model for the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) states-paving the way for sustainable, women-driven economic growth. At present, over five lakh households (individuals) are engaged in 54,263 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and out of whom approximately 1,08,000 women have already become 'lakhpati didis' in the northeastern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

 India
2
Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

 India
3
I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

 India
4
UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar says

UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026