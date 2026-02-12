More Russian, Ukrainian children reunited with their families, White House says
12-02-2026
Another group of Russian and Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families by U.S. first lady Melania Trump, the White House said in a statement on Thursday, adding that discussions continue with both countries.
The White House did not say how many children were reunited or when it took place, but said it was the third time the first lady had brokered such a repatriation.
