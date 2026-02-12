Left Menu

More Russian, Ukrainian children reunited with their families, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:42 IST
Another ​group ‌of Russian and ​Ukrainian children have ‌been reunited with their families by U.S. first lady ‌Melania Trump, the White ‌House said in a statement on Thursday, adding ⁠that ​discussions ⁠continue with both countries.

The White House ⁠did not say ​how many children were ⁠reunited or when it took ⁠place, ​but said it was the third ⁠time the first lady had ⁠brokered ⁠such a repatriation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

