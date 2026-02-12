More Russian, Ukrainian children reunited with their families, White House says

Another ​group ‌of Russian and ​Ukrainian children have ‌been reunited with their families by U.S. first lady ‌Melania Trump, the White ‌House said in a statement on Thursday, adding ⁠that ​discussions ⁠continue with both countries.

The White House ⁠did not say ​how many children were ⁠reunited or when it took ⁠place, ​but said it was the third ⁠time the first lady had ⁠brokered ⁠such a repatriation.

