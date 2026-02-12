3 killed, 5 injured as tractor falls into river in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Left Menu

At least three persons died and five others were injured after a tractor fell into a river in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Thursday evening, police said. The accident took place near Murgasahi village under Karanjia block of the district. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into river Deo, Sub-Divisional Police Officer SDPO, Nabakrushna Nayak, said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:57 IST
At least three persons died and five others were injured after a tractor fell into a river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday evening, police said. The accident took place near Murgasahi village under Karanjia block of the district. Eight people on board the tractor were returning from Jhumukakudar village when the mishap took place. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into river Deo, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nabakrushna Nayak, said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. The injured were taken to Karanjia government hospital, the officer added.

