Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals, US judge rules

​A ​federal judge ‌on Thursday blocked ​U.S. President Donald Trump's ‌administration from ending temporary protections from deportation that had allowed ‌hundreds of South Sudanese nationals ‌to live and work in the United States.

U.S. District Judge ⁠Patti ​Saris ⁠in Boston agreed with an immigrant ⁠rights group that the ​U.S. Department of Homeland Security had ⁠likely acted arbitrarily and ⁠provided ​pretextual reasons for terminating South Sudan's Temporary Protected ⁠Status designation, which it sought to ⁠do ⁠in November.

