Trump cannot end deportation protections for South Sudanese nationals, US judge rules
Reuters | Boston | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge on Thursday blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from ending temporary protections from deportation that had allowed hundreds of South Sudanese nationals to live and work in the United States.
U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston agreed with an immigrant rights group that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had likely acted arbitrarily and provided pretextual reasons for terminating South Sudan's Temporary Protected Status designation, which it sought to do in November.
