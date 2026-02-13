Trump says not aware of Lutnick's visit to Epstein's island

​U.S. ​President ‌Donald ​Trump on Thursday ‌said he was not aware ‌of Commerce Secretary ‌Howard Lutnick's visit to ⁠the ​private ⁠island of convicted ⁠sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump ​told reporters that ⁠he had ⁠not ​discussed the matter with ⁠Lutnick.

