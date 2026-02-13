Trump says not aware of Lutnick's visit to Epstein's island
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not aware of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's visit to the private island of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump told reporters that he had not discussed the matter with Lutnick.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â€‹U.S.
- â Lutnick
- Commerce
- Lutnick
- Trump
- â€Œsaid
- Jeffrey Epstein
ALSO READ
China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says
Commerce ministry likely to roll out 8 components of export promotion mission next week
UPDATE 1-China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says
China will make fair ruling on Canadian canola, says commerce ministry
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal's Strategic Geneva Engagement Ahead of WTO Ministerial