Woman injured after jumping from hotel's 4th floor in East Delhi

A 20-year-old woman was injured after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi following a quarrel with a man on Friday, police said. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two argued in the hotel room, following which the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor in a fit of anger, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was injured after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Farsh Bazar area of East Delhi following a quarrel with a man on Friday, police said. A video of the incident has also surfaced on the internet, in which the woman appears sitting on the ledge of a window with her knees drawn up. Police received a call around 1 pm reporting that a girl had jumped from a hotel located on the 60 Feet Road near the Farsh Bazar area. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the woman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, had checked into the hotel along with a 22-year-old man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two argued in the hotel room, following which the woman allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor in a fit of anger, police said. As passersby noticed her, a crowd quickly gathered on the busy road below. Some people placed cardboard cartons directly beneath the window in an attempt to cushion her fall and prevent serious injury. Moments later, she jumped. Those at the scene rushed forward, lifted her immediately, and rushed her to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition was not immediately known, police added. Police said further enquiry is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

