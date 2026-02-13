Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Greenlights Major Funding for Key Sectors

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has approved substantial grants for public health engineering, forest, ecology, and environment, irrigation and flood control, and tribal affairs, with a total allocation surpassing Rs 6,779 crore. The decision followed a robust daylong debate, culminating in a voice vote among the assembly members.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, expressed gratitude to the legislators for their active involvement and insightful contributions. He highlighted that the feedback provided will play a critical role in shaping future policy decisions and enhancing project execution.

The approved allocations underscore the government's dedication to fostering development while ensuring environmental sustainability. They aim to maintain resilient ecosystems, secure reliable water resources, and promote socio-economic empowerment among tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)