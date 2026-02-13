Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Greenlights Major Funding for Key Sectors

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly approved significant grants for public health engineering, forest management, irrigation, flood control, and tribal affairs. These allocations aim to boost development and sustainability while empowering tribal communities, as outlined by Minister Javed Ahmed Rana during the assembly discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Greenlights Major Funding for Key Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has approved substantial grants for public health engineering, forest, ecology, and environment, irrigation and flood control, and tribal affairs, with a total allocation surpassing Rs 6,779 crore. The decision followed a robust daylong debate, culminating in a voice vote among the assembly members.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, expressed gratitude to the legislators for their active involvement and insightful contributions. He highlighted that the feedback provided will play a critical role in shaping future policy decisions and enhancing project execution.

The approved allocations underscore the government's dedication to fostering development while ensuring environmental sustainability. They aim to maintain resilient ecosystems, secure reliable water resources, and promote socio-economic empowerment among tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

 India
2
Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

 India
3
IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

 India
4
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026