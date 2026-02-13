India: Emerging Economic Powerhouse under PM Modi's Vision

At the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's significant contribution to global growth, now exceeding 16%. He expressed confidence in India's potential to drive global economic progress, highlighting the nation's transformation into a burgeoning engine of economic power.

Modi remarked on India's progress from the 11th to a potential third largest economy, even amidst global challenges like the Covid pandemic. He noted the government's proactive reforms have fostered unprecedented development and trade agreements, distinguishing current governance from pre-2014 obstacles.

Addressing budgetary priorities, Modi drew attention to the increase in capital expenditure, intended to boost productivity and employment. He criticized previous administrations for focusing on budget outlays without accountability. The Prime Minister credited India's confidence and policy evolution for its successful global integration and trade agreements.