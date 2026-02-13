Left Menu

India: Emerging Economic Powerhouse under PM Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated that India contributes over 16% to global growth, positioning itself as a new engine of the world economy. Speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, he highlighted India's journey towards reform-driven growth, free trade agreements, and transformative policy changes, projecting confidence in future economic leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:58 IST
India: Emerging Economic Powerhouse under PM Modi's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's significant contribution to global growth, now exceeding 16%. He expressed confidence in India's potential to drive global economic progress, highlighting the nation's transformation into a burgeoning engine of economic power.

Modi remarked on India's progress from the 11th to a potential third largest economy, even amidst global challenges like the Covid pandemic. He noted the government's proactive reforms have fostered unprecedented development and trade agreements, distinguishing current governance from pre-2014 obstacles.

Addressing budgetary priorities, Modi drew attention to the increase in capital expenditure, intended to boost productivity and employment. He criticized previous administrations for focusing on budget outlays without accountability. The Prime Minister credited India's confidence and policy evolution for its successful global integration and trade agreements.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

 India
2
Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

 India
3
IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

 India
4
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026