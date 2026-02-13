DGCA Enforces Stricter Alcohol Testing for Pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened the rules concerning alcohol consumption among pilots, introducing stricter breath analyzer requirements. Under the new regulations, repeated violations could lead to the cancellation of a pilot's license. These measures took effect on February 9.

For expatriate pilots operating under Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) in India, any positive result for alcohol during pre-flight testing will result in the termination of their authorization. Moreover, domestic pilots testing positive for alcohol before a flight on three occasions will also face license cancellation.

The rules require a 12-hour abstinence from alcohol before flying, with potential for even stricter enforcement by airlines. The DGCA emphasizes the lasting effects of heavy drinking on cognitive and physical performance, which may extend beyond the immediate reduction of blood alcohol content.