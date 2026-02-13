Left Menu

DGCA Enforces Stricter Alcohol Testing for Pilots

The DGCA has implemented stricter breath analyzer test requirements for pilots, with potential cancellation of licenses for repeated violations of alcohol consumption rules. These changes, effective from February 9, aim to enhance aviation safety by enforcing stricter penalties and mandatory counseling for pilots who violate alcohol testing norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 22:03 IST
DGCA Enforces Stricter Alcohol Testing for Pilots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened the rules concerning alcohol consumption among pilots, introducing stricter breath analyzer requirements. Under the new regulations, repeated violations could lead to the cancellation of a pilot's license. These measures took effect on February 9.

For expatriate pilots operating under Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) in India, any positive result for alcohol during pre-flight testing will result in the termination of their authorization. Moreover, domestic pilots testing positive for alcohol before a flight on three occasions will also face license cancellation.

The rules require a 12-hour abstinence from alcohol before flying, with potential for even stricter enforcement by airlines. The DGCA emphasizes the lasting effects of heavy drinking on cognitive and physical performance, which may extend beyond the immediate reduction of blood alcohol content.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

Tamil Nadu Dispels Bird Flu Fears: Public Reassured Amidst Crow Deaths

 India
2
Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

Heartbreak in Indore: 2-Year-Old's Death Highlights Water Crisis

 India
3
IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

IndiGo Challenges Rs 1.27 Crore GST Penalty

 India
4
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026