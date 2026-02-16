Left Menu

IndiGo Extends Flight Cancellations Amid Rising Tensions

IndiGo has extended the cancellation of flights to cities including Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until March 28, 2026, due to tensions involving Iran. The airline avoids Iranian airspace, impacting long-haul flights' schedules. The move aims to prioritize safety amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading airline, IndiGo, announced on Monday that it has prolonged the cancellation of flights to and from key cities such as Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until March 28, 2026, in response to geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Previously, the airline had halted flights to these cities until February 28. Both IndiGo and Air India have ceased flying through Iranian airspace, opting for alternative routes for their long-haul operations. This decision comes as tensions between Iran and the United States could potentially escalate into military conflict.

IndiGo's statement highlighted the priority of customer and crew safety and noted the external constraints, such as changing airspace conditions and airport congestion, affecting its wide-body operations. Schedules to destinations like Copenhagen and routes such as Delhi-London-Heathrow have also been adjusted due to these complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

