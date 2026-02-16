Manipur CM Advocates for Improved Air Connectivity under Regional Scheme

In an urgent appeal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh reached out to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, requesting the inclusion of the Imphal-Guwahati route under the regional connectivity scheme.

Singh highlighted that air connectivity is essential for Manipur's people, pointing out that airfares on the Imphal-Guwahati-Imphal route are significantly higher than other similar routes in the Northeast states.

To boost air connectivity and tourism, Manipur has reduced the VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 20% to 1%. The UDAN scheme, part of the National Civil Aviation Policy, aims to connect tier-2 and tier-3 cities, offering a remedy to the state's transport challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)