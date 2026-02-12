Left Menu

Telangana CM meets Union Civil Aviation minister, pushes for aviation projects

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:46 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (Photo/TelanganaPRO). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the national capital. The Chief Minister urged the Centre to initiate necessary works for Mamnoor Airport, as land acquisition has been completed. He also requested that an Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey and a feasibility study be conducted for the proposed Kothagudem Airport, with land identified at Palvancha.

He sought immediate clearances for the alternate site identified for Antaragam Airport, and he also informed that an additional 249.82 acres is ready to be handed over to the Centre for Adilabad Airport. Earlier in the day, Reddy met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and invited him to the foundation-stone-laying ceremony for the proposed "Gandhi Sarovar Project" at the confluence of the Easa and Musi rivers, scheduled for the last week of February.

Sharing details of the meeting on the social media platform, Reddy said he briefed the Union Minister on the site's historical significance and recalled that Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the confluence of the two rivers in February 1948. "Today, I met with the Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh in Delhi. I invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the "Gandhi Sarovar Project" planned at the confluence of the Easa and Musi rivers in the last week of February. I explained to the respected Union Minister the historical background of this area. I reminded him that in February 1948, Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the confluence of the Easa and Musi rivers," read the 'X' post.

He further informed Rajnath Singh that the "Gandhi Sarovar" project is being implemented as part of the Musi River Rejuvenation Project initiated by the state government. Reddy added that the Bapu Ghat at the site would be developed into a world-class centre for education, culture, spirituality and environmental awareness in the future. Several Telangana Congress MPs attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

